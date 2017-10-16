Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Apologises To Zubair Khan’s Demand For An Apology!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Did Salman Khan indirectly apologize Zubair Khan during the recent episode of Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar? Read out to know!

As we saw in the first-weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan lost his cool over Zubair Khan’s violent and abusive behaviour towards the women of the house.

Salman was enraged and he happened to say, “tujhe kutta banauga.” In fact, Zubair even threatened housemates, which had left Salman more angry. And so, the superstar host decided to teach him a lesson but thinks turned unexpected.

Zubair, who claimed to be Haseena Parkar’s son-in-law before entering the house, attempted to suicide inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. He was immediately taken to a hospital in Lonavala after which he headed to Mumbai. In a shocking turn of events, Zubair Khan, the contestant who was evicted in the first week from the Bigg Boss house, apparently filed a case against host Salman Khan. The complaint has been registered in Mumbai, claiming that Salman threatened him on national television.

Since then, Salman has stayed tight-lipped on the issue. But in the second week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, looks like he replied to Zubair in his own witty way.

As we saw in the last episode of Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan was in a jovial mood and also played quite a few interesting games with the housemates. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Salman Khan’s statement, which was assumed to be for evicted contestant Zubair Khan.

While interacting with housemates and audience, Salman Khan said, “Last week maine kutta bola tha… Main woh comment ke liye maafi mangta hun… Main kutton se maafi mangta hun (I apologise for my dog comment because this wouldn’t be fair to other dogs).

LOL! Salman Bro: Sometime ago I called a contestant(Zubair) a Dog…So I need to apologize,I’m Really sorry…To all the Dogs of this world…Lol😍 pic.twitter.com/KA3FEkr4m5 — SᴀʟᴍᴀɴKʜᴀɴTheٹائیگر (@SalluLicious) October 15, 2017

It was assumed to be for Zubair Khan, according to the viewers but Salman Khan pretended as if the comment was for the housemates in a casual way.

Did Salman give a perfect answer to Zubair Khan, who earlier claimed to be a part of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s family? Share your views in the comments section below!

