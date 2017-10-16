Varun Dhawan To Get His Own Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Hong Kong!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Judwaa 2 star Varun Dhawan to be waxed besides Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan at Madame Tussauds, Hong Kong.

Bollywood’s handsome hunk Varun Dhawan, who is currently riding high on success with the release of his latest film Judwaa 2, will get immortalized at the popular wax museum Madame Tussauds, Hong Kong. Yes, Varun Dhawan to get immortalized alongside other Indian personalities including Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter account of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. Varun met up the team for measurements in New Delhi recently and has reportedly given over 200 measurements for the wax figure to be placed at Madame Tussauds, Hong Kong.

It is truly an achievement as Varun Dhawan is the first youngest Bollywood actor to be waxed. The heartthrob who has given back to back hits this year, just can’t hold excitement. In fact, Varun’s wax figure will bring overall an new experience for the visitors and fans there.

Bollywood superstar @Varun_dvn is having his world-first figure in @TussaudsHK. He will unveil his figure in Hong Kong in early 2018 too! pic.twitter.com/yCMPd4QEYk — Madame Tussauds HK (@TussaudsHK) October 16, 2017

Excited Varun Dhawan also took to twitter and shared the news with his fans. He wrote: “Huge honour can’t wait to come there and stare down my wax figure. Thank you.”

Huge honour can't wait to come there and stare down my wax figure. Thank you https://t.co/b0OrfTuFMb — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 16, 2017

In fact, Director, Karan Johar, too shared the news and wrote, “Guess who is at Madam Tussauds now?? In Honk Kong! Presenting @Varun_dvn ….it’s on its way!!!!”

Guess who is at Madam Tussauds now?? In Honk Kong! Presenting @Varun_dvn ….it’s on its way!!!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/NhUX4JVVZ8 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 16, 2017

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s latest release Judwaa 2 starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu alongside has made Rs 200 crore business worldwide.

