Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan’s Angry Reaction On Arshi Khan’s FIR Against Priyank Sharma, Sapna And Makers Of The House!

After being evicted from Bigg Boss 11 house in the first week, Priyank Sharma made a re-entry in the house just a few days ago. The makers of the show gave him a second chance and got him back on the show. However, his entry into the house created a huge trouble for him as well as for the makers of the show. Things have turned intense in the outside world as well after Priyank Sharma entered Bigg Boss 11 house.

As earlier we reported, Priyank had asked Sapna Choudhary to irk Arshi Khan saying two words, ‘Pune-Goa’. Sapna does the same, which creates a huge fight between them. Arshi then confronts Priyank about it and that if he has revealed things to Sapna, to which he pretends to not know anything of it.

Arshi was quite in a shock and broke down into tears thinking about her Pune and Goa scandal. Arshi was even heard saying that her parents will never accept her after watching the episode.

Arshi’s publicist, Flynn Remedio has filed FIR against Priyank Sharma, Sapna Choudhary and makers of the show for telecasting the same. The makers of the show have to bear the brunt because of Priyank and this did not go well with superstar Salman Khan.

On the Sunday’s episode, Salman Khan lashed out at Priyank for spreading dirt in the house. The superstar host also said that he hasn’t been got back on the show for creating ruckus by bringing someone’s personal problems in the house. The actor warns Priyank with strong words. This leaves Priyank in tears.

Not only Priyank but Salman Khan warned housemates as well to not make personal comments on each other and if anyone dares to do that, he/she will be thrown out of the house. This reaction of Salman was pretty much clear that the actor had to take this step before housemates turn things more nasty. On the national television, Salman on behalf of makers of the show made it evident that these things are not accepted on the show.

To uninitiated, an FIR has also been filed against Priyank, Sapna and Colors TV by Arshi’s publicist Flynn Remedios. The statement reads, “Filing FIR/criminal complaint against Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Priyank Sharma, Sapna Choudhary, Colors, Endemol, today under various IPC provisions concerning the dignity of a woman in legally privileged and protected cases. Colors and Endemol are accused/guilty of permitting telecast of legally privileged/protected and subjudice court matters including the right to prevent or avoid self-incrimination by accused or victim woman and using it for TRP and financial gain”.

