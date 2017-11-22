Bigg Boss 11: Sayantani Ghosh Comes Out To Defend Arshi Khan, Slams Hina Khan For Her Remarks!

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Sayantani Ghosh has criticized the Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan for the remarks which she made on Arshi Khan during the luxury budget task.

Bigg Boss 11 is in its eight week and the show is going on full swing. The first episode of this week was a superhit with the special nomination task. And now the other weekday episodes are also creating a lot of controversy. While Arshi Khan was being targeted by Hina Khan in the luxury budget task, Sayantani Ghosh, the TV actress has come out supporting the former.

In this week’s luxury budget task, the Bigg Boss house has been converted into a courtroom where a hypothetical divorce case between Arshi and Hiten Tejwani is being discussed. While Vikas Gupta is fighting from Arshi’s side, Hina has been assigned the job of Hiten’s lawyer.

Both the lawyers have been using verbal attacks on the opposite party. But while doing so, Hina went too far. She started making remarks on Arshi’s character saying that she works out with men.

Apparently, this did not go well with another TV actress Sayantani Ghosh, who is outside the house. The actress herself has been a part of the show, as she was one of the contestants of the sixth season.

Sayantani took to Twitter saying, “A sad task #BB11!’ It’s built to disrespect a woman n our so called lady of the hour @eyehinakhan who has posts on social media of her workouts revealing her abs points out dat #arshi does push ups with men ! This girl can really stoop n how! Even in a task show some sense!”

This is not the first time that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has spoken things against Arshi Khan. Even the audience has been criticizing Hina Khan for her behaviour on the show. Let’s see what more lies for the audience in the controversial house of Bigg Boss 11!

