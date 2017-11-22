Bigg Boss 11: This Wildcard Contestant To Up The Hotness Quotient On Salman Khan’s Show?

101 SHARES Share Tweet

After the exit of wild card contestant Dhinchak Pooja, looks like makers of Bigg Boss 11 are planning to bring another wild card.

Drama, tears, fights, arguments and entertainment is at the all-time high inside Bigg Boss 11 house. After the exit of wildcard contestant Dhinchak Pooja, looks like makers of the show are planning to bring another wild card. Yes, the news of UK-based model Natalia Kayy entering the Bigg Boss 11 house as wild card contestant is doing rounds.

Well, Bigg Boss 11 has entered its eight week and looks like the makers are all set to introduce the new element in the house. According to a report in TellyChakkar, bombshell Natalia Kayy will be entering the house. Natalia Kayy is a UK based model, who has also modelled for some Indian brands.

Yes, she will be heading inside the house this week. Natalia who was in London, is already back in the country. In fact, the same report suggests that she has already reached Lonavala.

If reports are anything to go by then Natalia would be the second international face introduced in this season after Lucinda Nicholas.

Earlier, a fake handle of ex-Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa tweeted that Natalia and Zoya Afroz will be the new wild cards of the house. However, that turned out to fake after Monalisa revealed that she is not on twitter and that she has no idea about the wild card entries.

Clarifying on the same, the Bhojpuri actress posted a screenshot of the fake tweet and urged fans to not fall for it. “One of the leading news channels got in touch with me regarding a tweet my impostor did on #Twitter. GUYS, I AM NOT ON TWITTER. I don’t have an account there. This is a fake account on twitter. I don’t even know if such a thing is happening on #BiggBoss11 #FakeAccountAlert,” she wrote on her Instagram handle.

One of the leading news channels got in touch with me regarding a tweet my imposter did on #Twitter. GUYS, I AM NOT ON TWITTER. I don’t have an account there. This is a fake account on twitter. I don’t even know if such a thing is happening on #BiggBoss11 #FakeAccountAlert A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Nov 8, 2017 at 1:49am PST

