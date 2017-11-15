Bigg Boss 11: These Three Contestants Get NOMINATED For This Week’s Eviction!

185 SHARES Share Tweet

For this week’s nomination, each Bigg Boss 11 contestant had to save inmates by making some sacrifices. Priyank agrees to gets his head shaved in order to save Hiten from getting nominated, while Vikas gives away his jacket to save Shilpa Shinde. Each contestant sacrificed something or other to save their friends. Benafshaa nominated herself for the next two weeks only to save her best friend Priyank Sharma.

It was a tough call for many while others got an easy task to sacrifice. Shilpa Shinde gave away her Tiger photo to save Arshi Khan, which she had got from her brother during Diwali.

Sapna gets a condition if Puneesh Sharma wears her clothes until Sunday, then she’ll get saved from nomination. Puneesh rejects to do it and that’s how she gets nominated.

Also, let us tell you that Hina Khan is also nominated for this week despite Luv Tyagi wrote ‘Zero’ on his forehead as a part of nomination task. She got nominated after Hina applied makeup on Luv’s forehead and said to Luv “jaa jee le Apni Zindagi”. Bigg Boss tells Hina that inspite of Luv’s sacrifice, Hina is nominated for the eviction because she applied makeup on his forehead.

So this week, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha and Hina Khan get nominated for the eviction. Who do you think deserves to get evicted this week? Share your views in the comments section below.