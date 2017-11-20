Bigg Boss 11: Varun Sood Is Not My Boyfriend, Says The Evicted Contestant Benafsha Soonawalla

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After getting evicted from the house, Benafsha Soonawalla says that Varun Sood is not her boyfriend!

It was the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan yesterday, where Benafsha Soonawalla got evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house. Although disappointed with her eviction, the young girl seems to be all happy after she is out in the real world. Her apparent relationship with Priyank Sharma inside the house had given rise to many reports on the reactions of her (alleged) boyfriend Varun Sood.

But now in an interview with Hindustan Times, Benafsha has completely denied that Varun is her boyfriend. When she was asked as to how her boyfriend reacted on her equation with Priyank inside the house, she said, ”Honestly, I won’t call Varun my boyfriend but yes he is really special and one of the closest persons. There is no filter in the kind of relationship we share and one can see it on Instagram. He understands me well and has always supported me. He knows that I am good friends with Priyank.”

She even said that she was joking when she asked Priyank to say that he likes her. ”I am someone who cracks a lot of jokes and does masti, and doesn’t think before I speak. People who know me are aware of this quality of mine. But I think the way it got conveyed outside isn’t right. Priyank and I are real good friends. I have this dark sense of humour and when I told Priyank to say that he likes me, I was joking because after sometime we both laughed over the fact that I got him tense. I have no intention of spoiling anyone’s relationship [Priyank and Divya Agarwal]. I even joked about Varun with him,” said Benafsha.

Well, we wonder how would Varun react on listening to this!

