Padmavati Row: After Being Banned In MP And Punjab, Shahid Kapoor Breaks Silence At IFFI 2017

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Finally, Shahid Kapoor has broken his silence over the Padmavati row at International Film Festival Of India 2017.

In the midst of celebrating cinema from all over the world at Goa IFFI 2017, an Indian film faces what is the worst nightmare of any filmmaker. The impending release of Padmavati seems like a distant reality now as the movie has been banned from being released in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. Seemingly Jammu and Kashmir is willing to support the ban. On the red carpet of Goa IFFI 2017, Padmavati actor Shahid Kapoor has finally broken his silence.

While his co-stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been very verbal in expressing their opinion, Shahid has been quiet. The actor never once released a statement regarding any controversy surrounding the movie and now given to the recent developments Shahid says, “I don’t think there is anything in the film that is unacceptable or that is not in good taste. Eventually, Padmavati will come out and in full force. Our constitution says that you are innocent until proven guilty. Same should be extended to Padmavati, it should not be considered guilty even before it is provided for people to judge it,”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The protests have also reached the gates of Chittorgarh fort and Kumbhalgarh fort, so much so that the entry to the fort was blocked by protesters.

This is not the first time a movie Shahid starred in has faced protests. Similar protests were faced by Abhishek Chaubey directed Udta Punjab.

Recently fringe groups threatened to behead director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and chop off actress Deepika Padukone nose. To this Shahid said, ”Any Kind of conversation which is violent in nature is not in good taste. I think it’s absolutely uncalled for and unfortunate,”

Owing to the threats, security given to the director and the actress has been doubled.

The movie has been produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Watch Video: EXCLUSIVE 15 Arrested At Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Office For Protesting Against Padmavati