Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Throws Food After Shilpa Shinde Instigates Him- Watch Video!

Bigg Boss 11 is taking drastic twists and turns with each passing day and tonight’s episode will witness another major breakdown by Vikas Gupta after Shilpa Shinde teases him.

The last few episodes of Bigg Boss 11 have turned out interesting not only for the viewers but even for housemates. The reality show has become more about Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde. Don’t you think so? As we saw in the last episode, Shilpa Shinde horribly instigates her arc rival, Vikas Gupta. Things have turned way to ugly. Vikas, who is fed up of Shilpa Shinde, tried to escape from the house. However, housemates stop him again from doing so.

Now, in tonight’s episode, you will see another ugly fight between the two. It all starts after Shilpa teases Vikas about him leaving the show this weekend. Arshi Khan and others laugh about the same this leaves Vikas angry like never before. He gets up and throws his plate of food in the kitchen area. The producer shouts at the top of his voice and pleads everyone to leave him alone and stop torturing him.

Shilpa Shinde has surely left Vikas annoyed since last few days. Now it remains to see how Salman Khan reacts to this drama of theirs during the weekend ka vaar episode.

Watch the sneak peek video below:

Shilpa aur Vikas ke jhagde ka @beingsalmankhan lagayenge anjaam aaj ke #WeekendKaVaar par. pic.twitter.com/pwH5JYZgyV — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 4, 2017

