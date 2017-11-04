Akshay Kumar-Mallika Dua Controversy: Twinkle Khanna Apologises For Her Comment

66 SHARES Share Tweet

Earlier, defending her husband Akshay Kumar in his issue with Mallika Dua, Twinkle Khanna had made a statement!

It started with Akshay Kumar saying to Mallika Dua, ”Aap bell bajao, main aapko bajata hoon” on the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Since then, there have been many comments made by people including Mallika herself, her father Vinod Dua and the actor’s wife Twinkle Khanna.

Although the actor himself refrained from making any comments, but Mrs Funnybones had taken to Twitter saying that humour should be taken in the right way. After that she was trolled by many and even her daughter Nitara was dragged in the matter.

And now Twinkle has again written a long post on Facebook, but this time it’s not defensive, it’s rather apologetic.

Her full statement reads:

”Unwise Wisecracks -As I reflect on my actions this past week, I realize that I got pulled into this debate not as a social commentator but as a wife and unlike my normal, slightly rational self, my reaction was purely emotional and without perspective, and I have been rather miserable about it ever since. I would like to apologize to everyone who felt that I was trivializing the cause of feminism especially because I strongly believe in equality and have been a feminist from the time I was a young woman, much before I even knew the term. I think this came at a point where I was already reeling from an onslaught of abuse against various members of my family, which started with vicious and personal comments about my mother and went on to a widely shared open letter where the writer as a comeback for my comments about Karva Chauth tried to fling muck at every single member of my family. So when in this latest episode regarding my husband, my five-year-old was also dragged in for something that she had absolutely nothing to do with, I reached breaking point. And with my protective instincts in overdrive, I reacted irrationally with the only tools I have that help me retain my sanity in this fishbowl existence -words and lame jokes -though they have got me into trouble often enough in the past as well. Once while embroiled in an earlier controversy (the story of my life it seems), I had written that a wise woman keeps her hands firmly in her pockets and does not accidentally unzip anything including her mouth. I am not this woman clearly, but I am going to be a little wiser from now on.”