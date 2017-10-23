BREAKING Bigg Boss 11: Here Are The NOMINATED Contestants Of This Week!

415 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 is taking huge twists and turns, with Dhinchak Pooja’s entry, this week seven contestants have been nominated.

It’s Monday, which means another dramatic week has started for the contestants inside Bigg Boss 11 house. As we saw in the last episode, Dhinchak Pooja has already entered Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant while Priyank Sharma’s entry is awaited. Today’s episode we will see the start of new differences and arguments in the house. Apart from this, we will also get to see the nominations in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

As part of Diwali celebrations, the makers of the show decided to ward off eviction in the third week. Yes, no one got evicted in the last weekend from the show. Well, nothing comes easy in Bigg Boss house. Trust Bigg Boss 11 to give some unexpected surprises to the audience as well as housemates.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Monday is synonymous to nominations and we know anticipations are riding high on who would get nominated this week. While you are waiting to catch all the new drama in tonight’s episode, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal, 7 contestants have been nominated for this week. Yes, you read that right! With a big twist, the nomination task will have Dhinchak Pooja’s huge decision involved.

For this week’s eviction, Sapna Choudhry, Shilpa Shinde, Jyoti Kumari, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Benafsha have been nominated.

Sapna Choudhry NOMINATED

Shilpa Shinde NOMINATED

Jyoti Kumari NOMINATED

Vikas Gupta NOMINATED

Luv Tyagi NOMINATED

Akash Dadlani NOMINATED

Benafsha NOMINATED

Who do you think will leave the house this week? Share your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11!

Watch Video: Exclusive Bigg Boss 11 Arshi Khan PUNCHES Hina Khan, Here’s What Salman Khan Does!