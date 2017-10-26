Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: These 3 Contestants Locked Up In Kaal Kothri!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 witnessed high voltage drama in the third week as well. The contestants got embroiled in nasty fights and arguments during this week’s task “khulja sim sim”, keeping audience hooked to their television screens. Slowly, Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 is getting interesting but way more ugly as the contestants are seen making personal comments on each other’s family.

During the task, Bandgi, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma made some personal comments on Hina Khan, which left her in tears at the end of the day. The housemates left no stone unturned to harass each other during the task. Finally, blue team won the task with maximum team members.

While you are waiting to know what tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 has to offer, we reveal the name of the contestants who will be locked in the kaal kothari.

In tonight’s Bigg Boss 11 episode, three contestants will be put inside the kaal-kothri . Well, now it is time for us to reveal the final 3 contestants of the Bigg Boss house who have entered the jail aka ‘ Kaal Kothri’.

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Bigg Boss tells contestants to give three names of inmates with mutual consent who should be sent to kaal-kothri. And after much discussion, gharwale select Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani and Dhinchak Pooja to be sent in Kaal-Kothari.

Let’s wait to know what happens next after two troublemakers Arshi and Akash Dadlani are sent inside the jail along with new entrant Dhinchak Pooja. Nevertheless, he controversies in the Bigg Boss 11 house are adding spice to the taste of audience.

