40 Years Old TV Actor Gautam Rode Is Now Engaged To This 20 Years Something Actress!

Recently, the hot TV actor Gautam Rode got engaged to one of his co-stars!

There are many TV stars who got their life partner while working on daily soaps. Many shows have converted reel life jodis into real life jodis like that of Gurmeet Choudary – Debina Bannerjee, Hiten Tejwani – Gauri Pradhan, Ravi Dubey – Sargun Mehta, Sanaya Irani – Mohit Sehgal and many more. Now there is another TV actor who has found the love of his life on the set of his show. And it is none other than Gautam Rode.

While working on the mythological show Suryaputra Karn, the actor fell in love with his co-star Pankhudi Awasthy. And now they have taken a step further by getting engaged to each other.

A source close to the couple has been quoted by Bombay Times saying, “They had a small roka ceremony attended by their families. Both Gautam and Pankhuri are introverts and they have always remained guarded about their personal lives. They have been together for almost two years now and decided to get engaged during Diwali, making it even more special for their loved ones.”

Gautam himself confirmed the news saying, ”Yes, Pankhuri and I recently got engaged and I feel lucky to have found a life partner like her. We share the same wavelength and she has fit into my family perfectly.”

Pankhuri was equally happy and excited for their relationship as she said, ”We have taken the first step. The families have wholeheartedly welcomed our union. In Gautam, I have found the answer to all my dreams. I’m eagerly looking forward to the most important phase of my life.” When asked about the wedding date, she said, “Our families will sit together and decide the date. It will be sometime next year.”

We wish many many congratulations to the lovely couple!

