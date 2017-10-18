EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 11: Despite Winning The Luxury Budget Task, Vikas Gupta’s Team Loses For This Shocking Reason!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As earlier we exclusively revealed, Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Vikas Gupta’s team has won the luxury budget task of the week. As Vikas and his teammates become the winner of the task, they get a special power to nominate two worst performers from losing team i.e. from Puneesh Sharma’s team.

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Vikas and his team chose Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari as the two worst performers of the task and thus, the two are put in the jail along with Vikas Gupta. However, the trio creates a new ruckus in the jail that forces Bigg Boss to terminate the task.

Yes, Arshi, Jyoti and Vikas get into a heated argument in the jail after which they try to escape from the “kaal kothari”. They successfully escape from the jail, which forces Bigg Boss to punish all the housemates. The luxury budget task has been terminated which means Vikas Gupta and his team loses despite being the winners.

This also means, the housemates will not get any luxury budget for the week. This is getting serious and difficult for the housemates. What do you think? Share your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, people who have come in late, Bigg Boss terminated Vikas Gupta’s captaincy after he got into a physical fight with Puneesh Sharma. As a punishment, Vikas was put in the jail and was not allowed to play the luxury budget task, “joh mudda Woh gaya”.

Stayed tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11.