0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss has announced the new luxury budget task of the week called, “joh mudda woh udd gaya”. As we saw in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11, this seems to be one of the intriguing tasks of the season as the housemates are put for some real test of patience and tolerance.

For the task, the housemates have been divided into two teams- team Puneesh and team Vikas. The first round of the task was played by team Vikas. For the task, the teammates of captain Vikas had to fix their head on a board without moving while the opposite team members had to try their best to move their head. Once you move your head, you are put of the game.

Vikas’ team includes- Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhry, Mehjabin, Hiten Tejwani, Sabyasachi and Benafsha.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Puneesh Sharma’s team includes- Jyoti Kumari, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Bandgi Kalra and Luv Tyagi.

As we saw in the latest episode, Puneesh Sharma’s team left no stone unturned to harass Vikas Gupta’s team. There were quite a few nail biting moments during the first round of the task.

Well, while you are waiting to know what will happen next when Puneesh Sharma’s team will play the second round of the task, we announce the winner of the task before anyone.

Yes, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal the winner of the luxury budget task and it’s none other than Vikas Gupta’s team. Yes, Vikas Gupta and his team has won the task despite the captain being in the jail.

BUT hold on, there’s a huge twist in the game that will leave you amazed and has already left some of the housemates disappointed. Want to know what it is?

Stay tuned, we are soon announcing the big and shocking twist of the luxury budget task!