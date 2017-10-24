EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 11: New Luxury Budget Task Details REVEALED!

328 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestants are up for the new luxury budget task of the week and is sure to create differences among the housemates.

As we all know something that keeps the reality show Bigg Boss running and interesting are the tasks which not only interests the audience but also gives the housemates a chance to prove themselves. After interesting nomination task, Bigg Boss has introduced this week’s luxury budget task that will keep the housemates busy for the coming days.

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Bigg Boss has introduced ‘jungle’ task for which the garden area has been turned into a jungle. The housemates have been divided into two teams- ‘Team Blue’ and ‘Team Red’ while Luv Tyagi is the ‘sanchalak’ of the task.

Team Blue includes- Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Jyoti Kumari, Bandagi Kalra, and Sapna Choudhry.

Team Red includes- Hiten Tejwani, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Mehjabi, Sabyasachi, Dhinchak Pooja and Benafsha.

For the task, one team has to stay outside the house in the garden area while the other team will have all the rights to use the entire house. For the first round of the task, the team that has all the rights to use entire house has to irritate/torture the team members of the opposite team to the extent that forces them to get inside the house ( which means to leave the jungle area). If any contestant of the team enters the house, he/she will be out of the game.

This will be continued in the second round itself where the teams will change their sides. The team that will survive outside the house for a longer time will win this week’s luxury budget task. Now it remains to see if Team Blue or Team Red wins the task.

We also reveal, the new task has already created a huge ruckus among the housemates. Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra, and others have teamed up to target Hina Khan once again. They also questioned Hina Khan’s celebrity status during the heated argument. That’s not all, Puneesh Sharma throws a bucket of water on Hina Khan’s face during the task. The torture will go to what extent? Only time will tell!

