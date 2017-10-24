Here’s Everything You Want To Know About Salman Khan’s 2019 EID Release Film Bharat

196 SHARES Share Tweet

Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri will be working together on a film which has been titled Bharat.

The Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been roped in for another film and this time it is with his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. The film has been titled Bharat and it will be releasing in Eid 2019.

Talking about the film to Mumbai Mirror, Atul says, ”That film is just the starting point for ours but since it was an inspiration, we wanted in all fairness to officially own it and acquired the remake rights before going ahead with Bharat.”

As the film is going to be an official adaptation of a Korean film, Ode To My Father, he also talked about a few details. He said, “It starts in 1947 and ends in 2000 and is the journey of a country and also a person, both of whom go by the name of Bharat.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Recalling a conversation with his father-in-law and writer Salim Khan, he says, ”He pointed out that an examiner doesn’t gives marks for handwriting, he gives marks for content, and if you can find the content, it ups the odds of getting things right. That’s how it all started and now with Ali (Abbas Zafar) on board, the prep is on in full swing.”

Atul will only be producing the film as he reasons, ‘‘I feel I contribute better as a producer. Ali is a friend, I love his work and eventually it’s all about connecting with the source. If you speak to him, you will realise that Ali is far more passionate about the material.”

He adds on futher saying, ”We will be shooting in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi. Prep in every department will be elaborate and is happening even as we speak. Casting will be our main agenda over the next three months and since it’s a character-driven story, we will take actors who fit the parts. It won’t be about getting names together but will be honest in its depiction.”

Talking about working with Salman again, he says, ”Bharat a character that I thought would resonate with him. It’s a huge responsibility making a film with Salman as there are big expectations that come with the job.”

After Bodyguard became a hit, there were speculations of its sequel in making. Explaining why he didn’t go for Bodyguard 2, he says, ”I wasn’t sure I wanted to encash on Bodyguard 2 when I had an opportunity to make another film with Salman. I was looking for something bigger, something with more conviction. At the end of the day, Bodyguard was a formula film. What was beautiful about it was the twist in the climax. Without that we would only be taking the character forward and rather than do that, I wanted to engage in something far more challenging and cinematic.”

Talking about the film to be released on Eid, he says, ”I’m very conscious about Salman’s fan base and what they want. And once again, I’m convinced that being a family film, Bharat is worthy of coming during the festive time. Anyway, an Eid release is always every producer’s preferred choice.”

Watch Video: Salman Khan And Jacqueline Look Adorable Together At Sanjay Dutt’s Diwali Bash