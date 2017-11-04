EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma And Bandgi Kalra Try Making-Out In The Bathroom, Salman Khan REACTS!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Every season we see a budding romance behind the closed doors of Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss 11 house has also found its first couple of the season. Yes, we are talking about Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma. The two started their love story only for the cameras but slowly things turned out serious between the two.

The lovebirds are spending some quality time inside Bigg Boss 11 house and are also heard planning about their future plans once they are out. Puneesh and Bandgi have become inseparable and do not shy away from getting cozy and touchy.

Well, some things are not telecasted for better reasons. We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Puneesh and Bandgi, had planned to make out and get cozy in the bathroom. Yes, you read that right! Late night, the two were planning to enter the bathroom but as soon as they tried doing so, the cameras rolled towards their side. This made them alert immediately about things being recorded. Puneesh and Bandgi then got back to their respective beds without having any conversation further.

Well, Salman Khan has reacted to the same during the weekend ka vaar episode but without naming the two. We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, at the start of the show, Salman Khan hinted at Bandgi and Puneesh Sharma’s bathroom stint. Without taking anyone’s name, the actor casually said that contestants in the house should keep in mind that they are on national television and that there are hundreds of cameras keeping an eye on them. Their every move inside the house is being recorded.

Meanwhile, Sabyasachi, Sapna, Shilpa, Hiten, Hina Khan, Dhinchak Pooja, Benafsha, Priyank Sharma and Bandgi are nominated this week for evictions.

