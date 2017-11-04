Bull Attacks Basanti: Hilarious Tweets On Hema Malini Being Attacked By A Bull

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hema Malini attacked by a bull at Mathura Junction Railway Station.

On November 1st, Bollywood’s Dreamgirl and BJP MP Hema Malini was attacked by a bull at Mathura Junction’s Railway Station. The visit was a surprise inspection of the railway station and its facilities. After the incident the station manager, K.L Meena has been suspended as he has failed to put a stop to the cattle menace on the station and its platforms. Hema Malini, who was surrounded by bodyguards narrowly escaped the bull and was relatively unharmed.

As soon as the incident got reported twitter exploded with tweets! Here are some of the funniest and wittiest tweets:

So life of @dreamgirlhema is more valuable than common citizens.Is this VIP Racism? @narendramodi @PiyushGoyal. Bulls attack citizens too — Saurabh (@SaurabhCapt) November 4, 2017

What a coincidence, Hema malini station master and a bull !!! — Vishwanathan Menon (@menonv99) November 4, 2017

mauka dekh kar chauka maar diye thaakur ji. — H. (@Miister_H) November 2, 2017

Bull-et train station — Jyoti Naik (@jyotinaik86) November 1, 2017

Hamse kya bull hui — OP Rathore (@oprathore) November 1, 2017

afterall bull bhi to ek mard he, sundarta ko niharne aur sarahne ko uska bhi man kiya hoga! — Atul Sharma (@atyabhai) November 2, 2017

Little did she know someone else is gonna come for surprise inspection — Ashish Karbor (@AshishKarbor) November 2, 2017

Ek tha bull ek thi bul bull — vick (@vicksingh333) November 3, 2017

Basanti ki dhanno ko dhundta hua Ramgarh station pahonch gya Saandh.

Bolo #Pulkistan k #Bhussmani ki jai — Dev Inder Singh (@devinder_ps) November 2, 2017

Arre koi clarify karo, Dharam ji ne kutto ka khoon pine ki dhamki di thi, bail ki nahi…😝 — Baredevil (@Bare_Devil) November 1, 2017

“BAILENDRA BAHUBALI”😂😂😂😂😂 — R Singh (@rajrks321) November 2, 2017

Pitaji aye the Beti Ko dekhne — Rohan (@Rohan65227328) November 1, 2017

As reported, a probe has been ordered into the incident. As for the position of the station manager, a new station manager has been appointed in Meena’s place.

We hope now he will not let cattle stray onto the platform if he knows what’s good for him.

#WATCH: A bull strayed into premises of Mathura Railway Station while BJP MP Hema Malini was there to conduct a surprise inspection. pic.twitter.com/PuE0RFvGQ9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 1, 2017

