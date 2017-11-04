Bull Attacks Basanti: Hilarious Tweets On Hema Malini Being Attacked By A Bull

Hema Malini attacked by a bull at Mathura Junction Railway Station.

On November 1st, Bollywood’s Dreamgirl and BJP MP Hema Malini was attacked by a bull at Mathura Junction’s Railway Station. The visit was a surprise inspection of the railway station and its facilities. After the incident the station manager, K.L Meena has been suspended as he has failed to put a stop to the cattle menace on the station and its platforms. Hema Malini, who was surrounded by bodyguards narrowly escaped the bull and was relatively unharmed.

As soon as the incident got reported twitter exploded with tweets! Here are some of the funniest and wittiest tweets:

As reported, a probe has been ordered into the incident. As for the position of the station manager, a new station manager has been appointed in Meena’s place.

We hope now he will not let cattle stray onto the platform if he knows what’s good for him.

