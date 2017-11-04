Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Reacts On Shilpa Shinde’s Casting Couch Comment On Vikas Gupta!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Salman Khan reacts on Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s fight in Bigg Boss 11 house.

This week of Bigg Boss 11 witnessed major fights and arguments between Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde. Not just them, Priyank Sharma and Akash Dadlani also got into a heated argument. Well, only star host Salman Khan can control and handle them at his best. It’s weekend ka vaar and time for Salman Khan to take a class of the contestants over their wrongdoings throughout the week.

If you remember, Salman Khan in last episode itself made it clear that he is not going to tolerate any personal comments on anyone in the house. However, housemates are nowhere near to what Salman Khan asked them to follow. Shilpa Shinde made a personal comment on Vikas Gupta about casting couch. She accused Vikas of casting couch, which led him to break down. Well, Salman has started shooting for the weekend ka vaar episodes and has reacted on the same.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Salman Khan slammed Shilpa Shinde for making personal comments on Vikas Gupta. The superstar said that he is not impressed by how Shilpa has made such comment. He also said that making such comments on national television is a very big thing and that if casting couch was really being practised in the industry; he would not have spared people who have been doing this. The actor hinted that such things don’t exist in the industry.

However, while saying all these, Salman Khan was very much polite with Shilpa Shinde. He even said that she is playing very nice in the game.

Talking about Salman Khan’s reaction on Vikas and Shilpa’s fight, the ‘Sultan’ actor, made them understand in his own way about not fighting with each other all the time. Salman Khan did not take anyone’s side at all but at the same time, he praised Shilpa Shinde for entertaining fans.

What do you have to say about Salman Khan’s reaction on Shilpa and Vikas Gupta’s fight? Share your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Business of Cinema.com for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11!

Watch Video: EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 11 These Two Controversial Ex-Contestants To Enter The House!