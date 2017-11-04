EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 11: These Two Controversial Ex-Contestants To Enter The House!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two ex-Bigg Boss contestants are entering Bigg Boss 11 house and this news is sure to leave you excited.

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 is known for the scandals, fights and a lot more. It is also known for the contestants who create such controversies. Each year, the show witnesses at least one controversial contestant; however, this season there is no such contestant in the house. Last season, the reality show had Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga in the house to create havoc. And guess what? This season Bigg Boss makers are planning to bring such two ex-contestants on the show. Yes, you read that right!

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy was heard revealing to Shilpa Shinde that two ex-Bigg Boss contestant Imam Siddique and Dolly Bindra are going to enter the house in the seventh week of the show. Yes, Sabyasachi has made this big revelation about the show and we are already excited.

Imam Siddique has dared to do on Bigg Boss what other contestants couldn’t even imagine doing such a thing. In fact, he had picked a fight with host Salman Khan also. The man is soon to enter Bigg Boss 11 house with his ‘Time-Out’ moments.

On the other hand, controversial lady Dolly Bindra, who had picked massive fights on the show, is also entering the house along with Imam. She is still known for her dialogue “baap pe mat jaana.” Let’s wait to know what drama she creates inside Bigg Boss 11 house along with another controversial ex-contestant Imam Siddiqui.

What do you think? Will Imam Siddique and Dolly Bindra’s entry in the house up the entertainment quotient of this dull season? Will TRP touch the sky with their entry? Only time will tell!

Meanwhile, watch tonight’s episode sneak peek video below:

Shilpa aur Vikas ke jhagde ka @beingsalmankhan lagayenge anjaam aaj ke #WeekendKaVaar par. pic.twitter.com/pwH5JYZgyV — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 4, 2017

