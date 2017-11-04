WATCH: Virat Kohli Speaks His Heart Out About Anushka Sharma Like Never Before!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Virat Kohli spoke about how girlfriend Anushka Sharma has helped him become a better person.

Indian batsman Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma first met during the filming a commercial advertisement. Soon after reports of their being ‘just friends’ started circulating. On several occasions they have made it obvious that they are together but have never publicly acknowledged their relationship. The power couple has been each other’s rock through many ups and downs, both in professional and personal life.

They have both achieved new highs together. And like a true blue-blooded gentleman Virat attributes all this to Anushka!

During a recent episode of Breakfast With Champions hosted by Gaurav Kapur, the cricketer dished out on how his girlfriend has helped him become a better person.

Virat spoke, ”I’ve got to thank my lady luck. You’ve known me since before; you know I did not have any sense then. Ever since ‘a lady’ has come into my life, she has taught me a lot of things. I’ve learnt a lot in the past four years. I have become more sensible. She has taught me how to be patient. Also, how to utilize potential to the fullest at whatever point you are in your life. The flip in my attitude has been because of her”

He further added,” When I was in a rut, Anushka was there by my side. She understood and motivated me to push through, however bad it was for me. She was a constant in that time and then Australia (World Cup Semi-Finals, 2015) happened she was still there and I ended up scoring runs, in her presence. It was a special thing for both of us. Still she received so much flak.”

Virat also added how people think there is no midpoint in between being single and being married, “We were being criticized and people were saying this is what happens when you allow girlfriends on the tour (on his sub-par performance during selected matches). I thought if you don’t think this is right then can no one be in a relationship? According to them you can either be married or just be single.”

Well, we always liked Anushka, but after hearing this from Virat, the respect we had for her has increased in folds. She has not only stood by her beau but has also been new heights in her career. In the recent advertisement where Virat and Anushka are seen exchanging new age wedding vows, we hope they share similar vows off-screen soon, too!

