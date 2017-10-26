180 SHARES Share Tweet

It is a well known fact that every year Salman Khan led Bigg Boss hits the small screen and emerges the most watch TV show across channels.

This year too, with Bigg Boss 11 Salman Khan has been crowned as the TRP King of Hindi Television. With sky rocketing TRP’s of the reality show, a competing show led by Akshay Kumar has been witnessing a dip in its viewership.

Over the weekends, Salman’s Bigg Boss episodes clash with Akshay’s Great Indian Laughter Challenge, proving to be a pressure point for the makers of the comedy show to sustain against the sky rocketing TRP’s of the reality show.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The weekend figures of Bigg Boss 11 are touted to be at an all time high as host Salman Khan takes on the contestant delivering huge viewership, while Great Indian Laughter Challenge TRP’s have been witnessing a downward trend.

The comedy show makers have recently resorted to changing its panel of judges overnight to salvage viewership.

Judges Zakir Khan, Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal were replaced by familiar faces Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade to boost TRP’s.

It is heard that the show led by Akshay Kumar is facing crisis and a diktat is issued by the makers to the executive teams to ensure viewership.

The TRP’s of the comedy show led by Akshay Kumar have been witnessing a blow due to Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, a show which is largely popular with the masses.

The makers had earlier signed Bollywood star Akshay Kumar to sustain viewership against Salman Khan, whose episode on Bigg Boss airs during the weekends.

Now that Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade take over the show in addition to Akshay, the makers of Great Indian Laughter Challenge are hoping to revive their audience ratings.

Watch Video: Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt Cute Moments At Sanjay Kapoor’s Birthday Bash