Inside Photos: Bigg Boss 10 Contestants Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gurjar, Nitibha Kaul And Others Party Hard!

449 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 10 contestants Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi, Nitibha Kaul, Monalisa, VJ Bani, Rohan Mehra and others had a mini-reunion recently at Viacom 18’s party.

Viacom 18 celebrated 10th anniversary yesterday attended by who’s who of the telly town. From Mouni Roy to Sunil Grover, Karishma Tanna and many others graced the grand event.

Former Bigg Boss contestants were seen having an amazing time together. From clicking selfies to dancing their heart out, Manu, Manveer, Nitibha Kaul and others made some memories again.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

CHECK OUT THEIR PHOTOS BELOW:

@viacom18 10th year party.. Proud to say.. Commener Reunions @aslimonalisa @imanveergurjar @nitibhakaul Main Manu hoon A post shared by Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) on Nov 17, 2017 at 10:51am PST

Reunion 🎀…. #biggboss10 #friends #aboutlastnight @vikrant8235 @manupunjabim3 @imanveergurjar @nitibhakaul A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

A decade to one of India’s leading entertainment channel! Super blessed to have been part of their incredible journey! Here’s to more more such parties & gatherings! @ColorsTV #10YearJourney #10YearsOfColorsTV A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Nov 17, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Also seen at the event were Bigg Boss 11 contestant VJ Bani, Sumeet Vyas, TV celebs Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Sunil Grover, and many others showed their presence.