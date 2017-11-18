Watch: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Give Audience A Thrilling Experience With Their Dance Moves At ISL 2017 Opening!

576 SHARES Share Tweet

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif set the stage on fire at ISL 2017 opening.

Indian Super League 2017-18 (ISL), witnessed Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif gracing the grand opening of the event held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The Tiger Zinda Hai pair gave some amazing performances together on their popular songs. The two even performed individually on their popular tracks. Salman made a bang on entry on his Being Human cycle, leaving his fans amazed. He took an entire round of the ground on his bicycle entertaining the crowd.

After showcasing his dance moves, the actor took hold of the microphone and said, “Future Hai Football”. Salman and Katrina also took rounds on the ground creating a thrilling atmosphere among the crowd at the venue.

Sachin Tendulkar, former India cricket player and co-owner of Kerala Blasters FC, actor Salman Khan, Nita Ambani, founding chairperson of Hero Indian super league, actor Katrina Kaif and actor Mammootty together posed for the shutterbugs after they welcomed the ISL 2017.

On the work front, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are coming together after 5 years for their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai. The two will be sharing the screen space again in a film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger Zinda Hai releases on December 22.

Watch video: