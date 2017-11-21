53 SHARES Share Tweet

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame actors Kiran and Rinku Karmarker, reportedly to get divorced after 15 years of marriage.

Another television reel to real couple is reportedly getting divorced this year. Kiran and Rinku Karmarker who played siblings in Ekta Kapoor’s 8 years long serial— Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii are going to end their marriage of 15 years.

In a report according to Times Of India’s Bombay Times, the couple has been living separately for over a year and is soon headed for divorce due to differences. Rinku and Kiran are parents a teenaged son.

According to Bombay Times, ”Both Kiran and Rinku are mature, creative people. After being together for 15 years, they have decided to separate because of unresolved differences – they believe it is better than living in constant acrimony. The decision is amicable and their priority is their teenager son.”

The report further stated, ”Rinku and Kiran don’t want to talk about their personal lives. They are fiercely guarding their privacy as they don’t want unnecessary publicity to upset their son.”

The couple first met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ and instantly hit off. They soon turned their courtship into marriage. Kiran and Rinku tied the knot in a rather simple traditional ceremony.

Kiran was last seen in Star Plus’ ‘Dhhai Kilo Prem’ and ‘Tamanna’ whereas Rinku was critically appraised for her role in ‘Yeh Vaada Raha’.

Another television couple who broke up this earlier year was M.S Dhoni fame’s Sushant Singh Rajput and longtime girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Sushant proposed Ankita by going down on one knee on national television. Sushant’s Bollywood debut deepened cracks in their relationship which ultimately led to their separation.