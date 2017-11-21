Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma REGRETS Getting Close To Benafsha Soonawalla?

51 SHARES Share Tweet

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla’s affair has caught a lot of attention in Bigg Boss 11 house and in the outside world as well. From getting nominated to save her best friend Priyank Sharma to fighting for him, Benafsha has always expressed her fondness.

Ever since Benafsha has got evicted from the show, she is constantly being asked about her closeness with Priyank. Post eviction, Ben has been claiming that they are good friends. She even explained everyone why she slept in the same bed with Priyank Sharma. Also, during one of the interviews, Ben referred Priyank as her brother.

On the other hand, Priyank, who is inside the house is regretting getting close to Benafsha. In an unseen Voot video, Priyank is heard talking to Luv that how he regrets being a close friend of Ben. He is also concerned about the consequences that are awaiting outside the Bigg Boss house.

The handsome hunk also speaks up that his feelings for Ben genuinely increased but is happy that the two never got physical in the house.

In a recent interview with SpotboyE, when she was asked about her sudden closeness with Priyank Sharma, she said, “It was absolutely nothing. Don’t know why people made such a big deal about it. I think our friendship was reduced to a joke, honestly. I haven’t said anything in any interviews until now but now I am so frustrated. I used to jokingly say, “Tu bahut pyaar karta hai mujhse accept karle. Tu mujhe different feel karata hai.” I was just pulling his leg. Our innocent little joke created a havoc in the house, and outside. We’re just friends. The physical stuff, him kissing me on the cheek and hugging me, were just sweet gestures. He’s a warm guy. We shared the bed, for friendly emotional support and companionship. Priyank is like my brother yaar!!!”

