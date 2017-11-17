Meet Jennifer Winget’s New Beau After Divorcing Karan Singh Grover

759 SHARES Share Tweet

Television actress Jennifer Winget has found herself a new beau after divorcing Karan Singh Grover.

Jennifer Winget won our hearts with her performance as Maya in Sony TV’s ‘Beyhadh’. Now that the show is over she has other things or rather a certain someone to occupy her. This is the first time after her divorce with Dil Mil Gaye fame actor Karan Singh Grover that Jennifer has been linked with somebody.

Reportedly, Jennifer is seeing co-star Sehban Azim. However, the two have not made any official announcement regarding the same. But as they say that a picture is worth a thousand words. The rumored couple has been posting pictures of each other on their respective social media accounts. Be it partying with each other or cooking a meal for two.

On Jennifer’s birthday earlier this year, Sehban posted this adorable message for her:

Jen!@jenniferwinget1 I say a prayer for you with all my eagerness but then i patiently wait to see it come true cause I know everything will come in due course of time… May you achieve more success, may you receive more happiness, may you perceive more wisdom and may the world swear by your name that there would be no one like you ever again…and I say it in the name of our father in heaven, hallowed be thy name… (sic)

Similarly, Jennifer took to her Instagram when Sehban cooked them a meal:

Master chef Sehban e Azim !!!! (sic)

Master chef Sehban e Azim !!!! A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Oct 10, 2015 at 10:22am PDT



Recently during an interview with an entertainment portal when asked about the dating rumors, Sehban laughed it out by saying that he is thankful that he wasn’t linked to his co-stars Karan or Harshad. He further added that Jennifer is a good friend of his and that they are quite comfortable with each other. Sehban even stated that he and Jennifer even made a video and posted it online denying the dating rumors, but nobody seems to believe them.

Even though the ‘friends’ have denied the dating rumors we still think that Sehban Azim and Jennifer Winget make an adorable couple!

