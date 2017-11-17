Bigg Boss 11: Bikini Clad Benafsha, Hina Khan And Bandgi Kalra Take A Dip In Pool- Watch Video

402 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 beauties take a dip in the pool amid all the chaos that has been going throughout the week.

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Benafsha, Bandgi Kalra and Hina Khan have increased the hotness quotient in the Salman Khan show. Amid all the chaos, Bigg Boss 11 beauties are having a good time in the house. Tonight’s episode will see Benafsha, Bandgi, Hina Khan clad in their swimwear and jump into the pool. Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and Akash Dadlani also join them.

Lovebirds, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra will be seen romancing in the pool. On the other hand, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha will be seen spending some alone time as well in the garden area.

Talking about Arshi Khan, the lady takes a dip in the pool wearing a hot pink sari. She will be seen grabbing all the limelight with her hot dance moves inside the pool.

For a change, it will be amazing to see something different in the house as we have only been seeing fights, brickbats and arguments since day one.

Meanwhile, Bandgi Kalra, Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma will be fighting for the captaincy task. Who do you think will be the new captain of the house? Share your views.

Watch the sneak peek video:

