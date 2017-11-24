Rumoured Girlfriend Yuvika Chaudhary’s Adorable Birthday Wish For Prince Narula!

132 SHARES Share Tweet

On Prince Narula’s special day, Yuvika Chaudhary shared an adorable picture with a long birthday post.

Reality TV star and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Prince Narula celebrates his birthday today. Fans are pouring in birthday wishes on social media. Our attention has caught to the lovely birthday wish made by alleged girlfriend Yuvika Chaudhary. From holidaying to partying together, Prince and Yuvika have been inseparable for a very long time.

The two have been in news for a long time. The rumours of them dating each other has always been the hot topic. But Prince and Yuvika say they are ‘just good friends’. The two are super active on social media and keep posting pictures of themselves. Earlier this year, the two also featured in a romantic music album, “Hello Hello”, which turned out to be hit.

On Prince Narula’s special day, Yuvika shared an adorable picture with a long birthday post that read: As you go through each year, remember to count your blessings, not your age. Count your amazing experiences, not your mistakes. Happy Birthday to an insanely awesome person!On your birthday, look to the future and forget your past- the best is still to come. 😘😘😘 Happy birthday to someone who is funny, charming, popular, and loving- someone like me. Congrats on your birthday you amazing human! Pichku hehehe.”

Prince Narula replied to the birthday wish in the cutest way and it only proves that she is the reason behind his happiness. He wrote, “Thanku baby and yes u r the reason of my smile ,u r the most beautiful girl with beautiful smile stay like dis only .thanku for everything sab surprises k liye.”