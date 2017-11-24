Watch: Ali Asgar Imitates Ekta Kapoor And Here’s How She Reacted!

108 SHARES Share Tweet

Ali Asgar mimicked Ekta Kapoor in a hilarious way and the producer’s reaction was equally amusing.

The 17th Indian Television Academy Awards marked the presence of many TV and Bollywood celebs. Maniesh Paul and Ali Asgar hosted the show, who left everyone in splits. At the same show, we also saw Ali imitating the popular producer Ekta Kapoor. And how the latter reacted was equally amusing.

Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget, Nakuul Mehta, Rohan Mehra, Avika Gor, Vivian Dsena, Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaik, Shrenu Parikh, Rubi Dubey, Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava and Kanchi Singh are to name a few of many who graced the event with their presence.

Mid show everyone is left in splits when Ali was seen entering the stage dressed up as Ekta. Ali tried to imitate Ekta and it was bang on. The daily soap queen took the performance in a very sporty manner and laughed hard at her own mimicry.

After the performance was over, even Ekta tried to pull Ali’s leg by saying, “You should be glad that you are in Anu Malik’s show. Had you been on my show, you’d had been replaced by now.” She also added on saying that she loves Ali.

Watch the video here:

When @ektaravikapoor met Ek-Thi Kapoor! Tune in this Sunday for all the madness at the #ITAAwards Double Blast at 2PM & 5PM! pic.twitter.com/dm7iR4Jeyz — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 23, 2017

Ali and Ekta share a very cordial relationship with each other since long back. In fact, Ali became a household name because of the producer’s popular daily soap, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, which used to air on Star Plus.

Ali Asgar has been rumored to be joining Sunil Grover’s new comedy show. After the ugly mid-air spat between Kapil Sharma and Sunil, even Asgar had left the comedy king’s show with Sunil.