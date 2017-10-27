SAB TV Co-Founder Gautam Adhikari Passes Away!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Co-founder of Shri Adhikari Brothers, Gautam Adhikari, 67, passes away.

Gautam Adhikari, 67, one of the founders of the oldest television production houses, Shri Adhikari Brothers, has passed away at his residence in Mumbai in the wee hours of the morning. As per media reports, the producer died due to a heart attack. Reportedly, Gautam was unwell after his kidney transplant but was doing well lately. But due to a massive heart attack on Friday, he passed away. Gautam is survived by his wife Ranjana and two children – a son and a daughter.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Gautam and his brother Markand started a company — Sri Adhikari Brothers (SAB) Group– in 1985 as a small family owned partnership firm. With time, the brothers got success and the company went on to become the first listed television production house in India. The company initially ventured into Marathi serials but soon ventured into film distribution and production business.

Currently, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is one of the most popular TV shows on SAB TV channel. Besides being one of the producers, Gautam Adhikari had also directed shows like ‘Hello Inspector’, ‘Silsila’ and ‘Waqt ki Raftar’. He made it to Limca Books of Records in 1999 for ‘directing maximum episodes’.

Watch Video: Kapil Sharma’s Funny Moments At Firangi Trailer Launch!