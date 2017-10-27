Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma’s Entry To Cause A Huge Drama In The House!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Priyank Sharma has entered Bigg Boss 11 house again. His entry will put Bandgi Kalra in shock. Read to know why.

Finally, heartthrob Priyank Sharma has entered Bigg Boss 11 house again, leaving housemates surprised like never before. The moment that you were waiting for a very long time has finally arrived.

In tonight’s episode, you will see how housemates jump in joy as Priyank enters the house. Benafsha breaks down into tears as she sees Priyank back in the house while his close friend Vikas Gupta goes numb and in a surprise mode. Obviously, Vikas Gupta was more than happy but could not get over the guilt that Priyank was thrown out of the house because of his fight with Akash Dadlani.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

While all the housemates are happy, Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan are the two contestants who are shocked over Priyank’s re-entry. This heartthrob’s entry is sure to cause a lot of drama in the house.

Also, let us reveal that before entering Bigg Boss 11 house, Priyank was chilling with Bandgi Kalra’s boyfriend Dennis Nagpal in Delhi. Otherwise calm and composed Priyank is sure to bring a storm as he might surely let Bandgi know that her boyfriend Dennis has broken up with her due to her closeness with Puneesh Sharma.

Priyank’s sudden exit from the show had created a lot of ruckus but looks like, his entry will make the dull show look more exciting. Some of the contestants need to be aware now as the trio- Vikas Gupta, Benafsha and Priyank Sharma have reunited.

Meanwhile, this week’s nominated contestants are Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawalla, Jyoti Kumari, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani.

Stay tuned to Business of Cinema for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!

Watch Video: Kapil Sharma Finally Speaks Up On Cancelling Shoot With Shah Rukh Khan!