Bigg Boss 11: Evicted Contestant Lucinda Nicholas Reacts On Akash Dadlani’s Kissing Comment!

Monday episode of Bigg Boss 11 saw Lucinda Nicholas’ surprise eviction from the house. After Sshivani Durga, padosi contestant Lucinda Nicholas got evicted in a surprise eviction procedure. The Australian model could not survive in the house for a longer time as she failed to adjust among the fights and controversies. Yes, her short stint inside the house was sweet but as we all know, that’s not how it works to be in Bigg Boss 11.

Now in an interview with Pinkvilla, Lucinda talks about how she felt when Akash Dadlani flirted with him and also on the comment where he said, “he wants to taste Lucinda’s lips”

Read below:

On the most controversial contestant if the house: To be honest, I feel it’s Vikas Gupta, I like him, he is sweet but I also feel that he always has something to say and is always picking fights. Puneesh too can be quite aggressive.

Her liking for Akash Dadlani was a mutual thing? : No, it definitely wasn’t a mutual thing, initially for me it was fun and I took it in a fun manner, I thought it was very entertaining and I like him as a person but he did cross the line a couple of times.

On Akash Dadlani’s comment that he wants to taste Lucinda’s lips: He has probably said worse things which did not get telecast. He kept asking for kisses on the cheeks for about 20 times and I kept saying NO, NO, NO constantly. People should get that if a girl says no she means it, she is not going to change her mind and one of the things he told me that if a girl says no she means yes and I did not like it at all. And after all of that, I feel now things have changed since he nominated me. I really wish I had to opportunity to tell him that he was being really awful but I was trying to ignore him and stay neutral because of this Padosi tag.

