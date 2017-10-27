Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan To Enter The House,Trouble For Hina Khan?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is all set to enter Bigg Boss 11 house. Yes, she will enter the caged house once again as the guest of the show. Gauahar will bring an interesting task for the housemates and it remains to see how they take up things. Moreover, it remains to see how blunt Gauahar Khan stays with the housemates over their behaviour with each other in the house. Hina Khan is sure on target. Why do we say so? Read below!

The weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 11 are likely to be full of drama and thrill. Coming up is lots of buzz, tension and fights.

To uninitiated, in one of the episodes, Hina Khan and Akash Dadlani got into a war of words. During the argument, Hina had said “Akash, burai ko burai se maarna chahiye.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

After this statement of Hina Khan, ex-Bigg Boss contestant and winner Gauahar took a pot-shot at the TV actress on Twitter. Rohan Mehra, who participated in the last season of Bigg Boss and who is also rakhi brother of Hina Khan, reacted angrily on Gauahar’s tweet.

It all started after Gauahar posted a message on her Twitter account that said, “Pls don’t follow what u watched today in bb episode!!!! Burai ko burai se maarke jeete toh kya jeete !! Buraai ko acchaii se maaro !! Pls”

Pls don’t follow what u watched today in bb episode !!!! Burai ko burai se maarke jeete toh kya jeete !! Buraai ko acchaii se maaro !! Pls🙏🏼 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 18, 2017

Lashing out at Gauhar on Twitter, Rohan posted, “This Akash DADLANI u r supporting @GAUAHAR_KHAN. Also, next time tag @eyehinakhan if u have the guts or any sort of issues. From #ruderohan”

This Akash DADLANI u r supporting @GAUAHAR_KHAN. Also next time tag @eyehinakhan if u have the guts or any sort of issues.

From #ruderohan — Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) October 21, 2017

Gauahar Khan also replied back to his tweets but made sure that she is not tagging Rohan Mehra.

So apparently if u say something nice about someone , ppl in this world interpret that as an attack on some 1 else .. lol 🤔🙄 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2017

If I wanna diss someone I will say so n tag ppl too , Dnt need no permission! But until then stop ur assumptions n spreading hatred — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2017

Here’s the promo of Gauahar Khan’s entry:

Watch Video: Bigg Boss11 Hina Khan Makes Shocking Comment On South Indian Actresses, Hansika Motwani Lashes Out!