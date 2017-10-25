Bigg Boss 11 Is Going To Have A Gossip Segment Called Big Buzz And Here Are Its Hosts!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The makers of Bigg Boss 11 are adding a gossip segment to the show which will be called Big Buzz!

Bigg Boss 11 is proving to be the most controversial season of the show. Right from the contestants’ fights, arguments and personal issues or grudges to the false claims made by the few contestants like Zubair Khan and Akash Dadlani to some severe controversies like Vikas Gupta trying to escape the house, the season has proved to be a full doze of entertainment for the audience.

The show is receiving good TRPs and that is what the makers have been trying for. They are paying a bomb to contestants like Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. And it seems like it is working for them.

Now just to add a bit of more spice to the show, the makers have come up with something new. There is going to be a gossip segment on the show, which will be called Big Buzz. The season has already had a few changes like Friday Ka Faisla. And now this gossip segment will be amongst those changes.

Big Buzz will have interviews of the eliminated contestants of this season as well as some of the famous ex-contestants of Bigg Boss. It will have all the latest news and gossips of the Bigg Boss house. But can you all make a guess as to who will be hosting these chat sessions? Well, it is going to be none other than Priya Malik and Sahil Khattar. The show will be exclusively aired on Voot, the app. It will be a weekly episode which will be telecasted on every Monday.

Well, let’s see if Big Buzz will go as well as Bigg Boss 11 is going!

