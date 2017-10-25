Victoria And Abdul To Release In Pakistan?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hollywood movie Victoria and Abdul starring Ali Fazal in the titular role has gained rave reviews for its performances. It has been widely appreciated by worldwide audiences.

Ali Fazal has a huge fan following in Pakistan and had also shown interest in shooting for a project there. His fans have been asking for the launch of his movie Victoria and Abdul in Pakistan. Very few Indian movies release in Pakistan and Victoria and Abdul is one of those movies as it has gained high popularity given to the stellar cast and performances. Last year Ali’s film Happy Bhaag Jayegi also gained popularity because of its Pakistani background. Owing to which a lot of cinema lovers in Pakistan requested the makers to release the film in Pakistan but due to some unfortunate circumstances, the film didn’t release. But Ali’s popularity remained intact amongst his fan base in Pakistan. One of the sources said, “The officials are working on the probability to release Victoria and Abdul in Pakistan soon since the subject of the film talks about the pre-independence era of India and Pakistan both.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Victoria & Abdul is a biographical drama film, directed by Stephen Frears and written by Lee Hall. The film is based on the book of the same name by Shrabani Basu and on the real-life relationship between Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom and her Indian attendant Abdul Karim.

Watch Video: You Wont Believe What Rekha Did After Watching Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar