Bigg Boss 11: Kapil Sharma Enters Inside The House, Arshi Khan KICKS Hina Khan-Watch Video!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The comedian star received a grand welcome in the house by the housemates. Amid all the chaos that we have been seeing in last few episodes, it would be amazing to see Kapil Sharma in the controversial house.

Like always, Kapil started off with jokes that will surely leave you in splits, Arshi Khan even asks Kapil to give his mobile phone and his reaction is something that you can’t miss to watch in the promo. Later, Kapil sat down with everyone in the living area.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Kapil asks Shilpa Shinde that why did she come on a show like Bigg Boss, and she quickly replies, “Time kharaab tha”, hinting at her fight with Vikas Gupta and her ouster from &TV’s popular show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

Watch the sneak peek video from tonight’s Bigg Boss 11 here:

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan will also be seen in Bigg Boss 11 house for the promotions of her upcoming film, ‘Tumhari Sulu’.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!

Watch Video: Kapil Sharma Speaks On Promoting His Film Firangi On Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11!