Bigg Boss 11: Rannvijay Singha Lashes Out On Akash Dadlani, Supports Benafsha Soonawalla

Rannvijay Singha supports Benafsha Soonawalla in her fight with Akash Dadlani in Bigg Boss 11 house.

Bigg Boss 11’s Benafsha Soonawalla and Akash Dadlani’s war of words is more than just personal. Now the comments in the Bigg Boss house are no longer about personal life but also about personal hygiene.

Akash was seen making lewd comments about Benafsha. What surprised everyone was that he called her ‘crazy’, ‘stinky’ and ‘unhygienic’.

Benafsha’s boyfriend— Varun Sood stated that he will make rapper, Akash Dadlani’s life miserable once he is out of the Bigg Boss house and that he does not realize that Benafsha is very loved by those who support her.

Soon after MTV Roadies’ Rannvijay Singha extended support by sharing a photo of himself and Benafsha urging people to support her.

We are with you @benafshasoonawalla ,any man who says such bad things about women should be ashamed of himself and should be dealt with properly. To save Benafsha and to keep her in the #bigboss house,vote for her. To vote download the Voot app. #benwearewithyou A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:00am PST



However good intentions Rannvijay may have had his post back fired. After posting the goofy picture comments started pouring in.

”She is bringing this fake topic to gain footage because she knows if she will not create any scene she will be out of the show.So don’t defend such fake people u are better than that.”

”You are supporting her and she is right just because she is close to you. Biased people”

Members of social media used words like, ‘psycho’, ‘crazy’, ‘mad girl’ and that they would never vote for her.

Rannvijay Singha had also expressed supported for Priyank Sharma previously and got the backlash on social media.

