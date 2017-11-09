Kapil Sharma Returning On Colors To Promote Firangi On Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Reportedly, Kapil Sharma will appear on Colors’ Bigg Boss 11 for the promotion of his upcoming film Firangi.

As we all know, last year comedian Kapil Sharma’s hit show Comedy Nights With Kapil, went off Colors, the channel that telecasted the show. After his fallout with the channel, Kapil started his new show, ”The Kapil Sharma Show” on Sony Entertainment Channel. Colors CEO Raj Nayak had then revealed that the trouble between Kapil and the channel began with the introduction of Comedy Nights Bachao.

Well, looks like the history will repeat itself as Kapil Sharma is all set to return to Colors channel. Yes, according to reports, Kapil Sharma will promote his much talked about film Firangi on Bigg Boss 11. The actor will reportedly shoot for the episode with Salman Khan on the weekend. The entire team is excited to shoot for this special episode.

This is a big move as Kapil has let bygones be bygones and is starting a fresh agreement with the channel. It would be amazing to see how Salman Khan will grill Kapil on coming back to the channel. Tables have definitely turned!

Recently, during the trailer launch of his film, a journalist had asked Kapil if he will visit Bigg Boss 11 show, he had smilingly replied, “It all depends on what the PR team will decide. They will tell me which shows we should go and I will do that.”

Now it remains to see if Kapil will enter Bigg Boss 11 house or will promote the film only by appearing on the stage with Salman Khan.

This weekend is going to be amazing! Are you excited?

