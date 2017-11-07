Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s Ex-Boyfriend Romit Raj And Vikas Gupta’s Ex-Boyfriend Parth Samthaan To Enter The House?

564 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde are stealing the show with their enmity for each other. The two started from Bigg Boss 11 premiere night itself and looks like there is no end. The two have been threatening each other in the house about revealing their secrets. Recently, Vikas Gupta had threatened the TV actress that he would reveal her dark secret if she continues to irritate him. Vikas was hinting at Shilpa’s relationship with TV actor Romit Raj. This all started after Shilpa Shinde mentioned Parth Samarthan’s name, who had accused Vikas of se*ual assault.

Well, the troubles for Shilpa and Vikas are not ending so easily. According to media reports, makers are planning to bring two contestants on the show who are connected to Vikas and Shilpa’s past. Remember, recently Vikas Gupta revealed his secret relationship with Parth Samthaan (without taking his name) in front of Salman Khan?

Reportedly, Parth Samthaan and Romit Raj will be entering Bigg Boss 11 house as wild card contestants. Yes, and if these reports turn out to be true, Bigg Boss will become the most controversial season.

To uninitiated, at one point of time, the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress had almost married telly actor Romit Raj in 2009. However, prior to their marriage things turned unexpected between then and, the wedding was called off. After a spat with Shilpa, Romit got married to Tina Kakkar.

