No Male Actors Ready To Work In Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika The Queen Of Jhansi

In the light controversies surrounding Kangana Ranaut no male actor is ready to star in Manikarnika opposite the actress.

Manikarnika is perhaps Kangana Ranaut’s most ambitious project till date. The epic biographical film is the Bollywood directorial debut of Telugu films’ director Krish and is produced by Zee Studios.

The shooting of the film began in May 2017 but what is surprising is that Kangana Ranaut has no male actor opposite her.

Reportedly no mainstream male actor is ready to work with Kangana post her public fiasco with the Roshan Family and her cold-war with Rangoon costar Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor who plays Raja Rawal Ratan Singh in soon to be released Padmavati also commented on Kangana Ranaut’s cold behavior in an interview.

When asked to comment on Kangana’s remark that it was difficult to kiss him in his Rangoon’s thick mustache avatar, Shahid Kapoor in an interview to Filmfare said, “Kangana has a thing for one-liners. I’m not one of those. I’d rather focus on the movie. I like positivity. We shared a professional equation. So, I was also surprised by the comments. I also read some retractions she made later that she didn’t mean it in a bad way.”

Kangana Ranaut has been involved in controversies with Aditya Pancholi too. During Simran’s promotions, Kangana revealed that she was in a relationship with actor Aditya Pancholi. She also claimed that he had her on house arrest for some time and that Pancholi’s wife Zarina Wahab knew of Aditya Pancholi’s relationship with Kangana. As an aftermath Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab decided to take legal action by registering a defamation case against the actress.

That is not all, Kangana has been giving and receiving cold shoulder from filmmaker Karan Johar. Earlier this year Kangana Ranaut appeared on Koffee With Karan and accused the Johar of being ‘the flag bearer of nepotism’. This sparked a debate in the industry. While some supported Kangana’s notion some have a completely view than hers.

Given all these things Manikarnika is suffering. We hope this does not affect the film and its performances greatly.

