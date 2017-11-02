Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Steals Akash Dadlani’s Special Power, Here’s What Happens Next!

79 SHARES Share Tweet

Is Vikas Gupta taking revenge on Akash Dadlani by stealing away his special power inside Bigg Boss 11 house?

This season of Bigg Boss is full of entertainment, a lot of drama, and unexpected twists and turns. As we said, expected the unexpected in the Bigg Boss 11 house. If you remember, last week former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan had entered the house with a special power. To uninitiated, Gauahar Khan had entered the house and explained the task in which the contestants could win a special power. They had to convince her why they deserve to be in the show and why they should be given the special powers. Gauahar had personally gone to each contestant and heard their side of stories.

The top three contenders for the special power chosen by her were Akash Dadlani, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan. But she zeroes to Akash Dadlani for special power. Akash was given a special power with which he can protect himself from nomination during any one week.

Akash keeps the envelope of his special power in the luggage bag but little did he know that it was not safe there. We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma tried stealing the envelope from Akash Dadlani’s bag. In fact, they were almost successful in doing the same. However, Akash got to know about the same and got it back. He hunted and got it back from Vikas Gupta’s luggage bag.

Are Vikas and Puneesh are removing their anger and revenge on Akash Dadlani? Is Akash the new target of these boys? Seems so! What do you have to say about this act of Vikas Gupta? Earlier, while convincing Gauahar Khan, Vikas had said that he does not want the special power to stay in Bigg Boss as he has enough zeal to survive.

