Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah Fame Munmun Dutta Joins The #MeToo Row, Shares Her Horrible Experiences!

Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah shares some of her horrible experiences of se*ual assault!

It all started with the Hollywood actresses like Angelina Jolie, Cara Delavigne, Lena Headey, Gwenyth Paltrow, Kate Beckinsale and Reese Witherspoon standing up against the producer Harvey Weinstein. All of them narrated their experiences of se*ual assault by him. And since then women around the world have been sharing their respective horrible experiences on social media using the hash tag ‘MeToo’. Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah is the latest one to join the row.

Posting a picture on Instagram that says #MeToo, Munmun writes a long message in the caption. Sharing her horrible experiences till date, she says that she is happy to join the movement.

Read her full post here…

”#MeToo …… Yes …. #Metoo ….. Sharing a post like this and joining the global awareness on se*ual assaults on women all over the world and showing solidarity to each and every woman who sailed on the same boat , shows the magnitude of the problem. M surprised that some ‘good ‘ men are shocked to see the number of women who have come out and shared their #metoo experiences. NO DON’T BE. This is happening in your own backyard, in your own house, with your own sister, daughter , mother, wife or even your maid … Gain their trusts and ask them. You will be surprised at their answers.. You will be surprised with their stories.. Writing something like this brings me to tears reliving those memories as a little girl when I was scared of the neighbourhood uncle and his prying eyes who at any given opportunity would grope me and threaten me not to speak about this to anyone ….. OR my much older cousins who would eye me differently than their own daughters …. OR the man who saw me at the hospital when I was born and 13 years later he thought it’s appropriate for him to touch my body because I was a growing teenager and my body had changed…. OR my tuition teacher who had his hands in my underpants ……. OR this another teacher , whom I tied Rakhi to, would scold the female students in the class by pulling their bra straps and slapping on their breasts …. . OR that man in the train station who gropes U … Why ?? Because you’re too young and scared to speak up. So scared that you can feel your stomach getting twisted inside and throat getting choked up … you don’t know how are you going to explain it to your parents or you’re too shy to utter a word to anyone …. And then you start developing that deep rooted hatred towards men … Because you know they’re the culprit who made you feel this way.. That disgusting, twisted feeling inside which takes years to overcome …. M happy to be another voice joining this movement and make people realise that I was not spared either. But TODAY I will rip apart any man who even remotely tries anything on me. I AM PROUD OF WHO I AM ..”

