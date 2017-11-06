Bigg Boss 11: Kamya Punjabi Slams Shilpa Shinde’s Behaviour With Vikas Gupta

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Draped in a mustard yellow saree and a printed blouse Kamya Punjabi was a vision to be adored. Kamya attended the ITA Awards 2017 that were held last night and the hot topic was Bigg Boss 11. The former Bigg Boss contestant has had a reputation of being extremely candid. And when asked about the cat-mouse game going on between Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde— she did not hold herself back.

Kamya feels that Vikas is being too polite with Shilpa on the show, especially given her recent behavior. She said that it is high time that Vikas Gupta retaliates regarding the treatment that Shilpa Shinde is giving him.

The Shakti— Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress feels that Shilpa Shinde’s behavior on the show is neither entertaining nor beneficial for her career. As now everybody from the TV fraternity is aware of her conduct and that she is killing future work opportunities. According to Kamya it seems like Shilpa Shinde has forgotten that she is on Bigg Boss 11 due to the bail that she has taken.

In the recent episodes Shilpa has been remarks about Vikas’ sexual orientation and has also accused him of partaking in ‘casting couch’. Due to such comments Vikas felt compelled to leave the house owing to the fact that he feels traumatized.

As now we know, while Shilpa Shinde was a part of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Vikas Gupta was the channel head of &TV. When Shilpa got into a tussle with the show’s producers, she accused them of mental harassment and non-payment of dues. All the while producers stood firm on the stance that they were not guilty of what they were accused of.

Finally when CINTAA probed the matter they found that Shilpa Shinde’s behavior was objectionable and banned her.

While the makers of Bigg Boss 11 are happy with the eyeballs the two are grabbing for the show, Vikas looks as if he is losing his composure with each passing second he spends with Shilpa.