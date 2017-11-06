Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif To Launch Tiger Zinda Hai First Song On Bigg Boss 11!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to come together on Bigg Boss 11 for Tiger Zinda Hai promotions?

Fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai trailer, which is releasing tomorrow. The excitement for the film’s trailer is at its peak. While you are waiting to catch the much-awaited trailer, here’s another exciting news.

According to a report in DNA, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be launching the first song of the film on Bigg Boss 11. In order to create more hype, the makers are planning to keep the song launch on the reality show. The first song reportedly named, ‘Swag Se Karenge Sabka Sagat’ will be launched on the show.

DNA quoted a source saying, “As Salman Khan has been hosting the show for years now and it has quite a lot of buzz, the makers want to take full advantage of it. After the trailer that launches on November 7, TZH makers plan to unveil a song. They are contemplating between the romantic number – Dil Diyan Gallan, which they first shot and Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat. Since Salman and Katrina are reuniting after five years on the big screen, they want them to launch the romantic number. But Swag is more peppy, so that is also being considered. However, there is nothing concrete yet. But Bigg Boss 11 is definitely on cards. In fact, director Ali Abbas Zafar will also be coming along depending on the post-production work.”

We are totally excited to see them together on Bigg Boss 11!

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai releases on December 22, 2017.

