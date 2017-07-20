After Plagiarism Charges, Another Trouble For Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha?

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has already been in a legal trouble. A documentary filmmaker had claimed that the film is a copy of his work!

The upcoming Bollywood film ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ features the story of a woman who stands up against the lack of toilet in her marital home. The trailer of the film starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar has been liked by the audience. But it seems that everything is not going well for the makers of the film.

The film has already been in a legal trouble as a documentary filmmaker has claimed that the film is a copy of his work. Praveen Vyas had sued the makers of the film saying that it is a copy of his documentary ‘Manini’.

And now there are reports of another trouble for the filmmakers. According to a report of Hindustan Times, the woman, who inspired the film, is now demanding a royalty. Anita Narre, a resident of Jeetudhana, Baitul, is believed to be the woman on whom Akshay Kumar’s film is based. She was the first one in India who left his husband immediately after the marriage because of lack of sanitation facilities in the house.

A couple of days ago, Shree Narayan Singh, the director of the film and lead actress Bhumi Pednekar had visited Anita. They handed over an agreement and a Rs 5 Lakh cheque to her. But Anita and her husband asked for more time saying that they don’t know English.

However, later when Anita talked to media, she said that she won’t sign the agreement. She won’t do it unless she is given a royalty in the film’s profits.

The report also states that a journalist Sanjay Shukla has said that the makers of the film want Anita to sign the agreement as they want to brush off the legal trouble they already have. He also said that the agreement clearly says that the film is based on her life.

But on the other hand, the director of the film has denied all such reports. He told HT that they visited the woman as they want her to feature in the film. Apparently, he has even asked Anita to return the cheque and agreement if she is not willing to sign it!