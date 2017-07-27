Azaan Drama Deepens: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Files Complaint Over Perverted Tweets, 4 Booked

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has created a buzz with her tweet on the ‘Azaan’ and has now formally filed a police complaint on four abusers.

The Indian actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi had recently ranted on her twitter about the ‘Azaan’, the Muslim call to prayer. She called it a case of “imposed religiosity”. She had described it as annoying and unnecessary by saying, “came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more lowlife & dumb than such extreme imposed religiosity”

came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more lowlife & dumb than such extreme imposed religiousity — Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017

Suchitra also claimed she had no problems with the practice but merely what time it happens. She assured a twitter follower that she wakes up on time and follows her own beliefs and doesn’t push them on others.

i wake up at Brahmamuhurt of my own accord & do my prayers & riyaz.& yoga. I dont need public loudspeakers to remind me of my God or my duty https://t.co/7rPSzG1EfB — Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017

Matters got worse when Twitterati began taking sides and making it a religious intolerance issue. The tweets called her various names and shamed her on her tweets about ‘Azaan’. While many attacked her for creating a controversy, many followers took her side and shared their thoughts on the same problem.

Suchitra went on to share a collage of mean tweets aimed at her, “Look at these perverts! Feel sorry for my India with this kind of attitude towards women its no wonder we’ve become rape capital of d world”

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi filed a complaint with the Oshiwara Police when the twitter abusers were getting harsh and downright demeaning with their comments towards her.

getting harsh and downright demeaning with their comments towards her. The police took quick action against her complaint and registered a case under IPC sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 67 (a) (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act), against the four people.

The actress contacted the police and was quick to post proof of her actions by tweeting a picture of her in front of the station with the caption, “Thank you Mumbai Police, you are the best”.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s tweet is the second time when a celebrity had spoken up about this practice. Bollywood Singer Sonu Nigam had tweeted about it but later deleted his twitter account due to the backlash.

