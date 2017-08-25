Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra’s A Gentleman Vs Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

There were total 10 films that released today. Eight Bollywood films and two Hollywood releases today. The Bollywood films were A Gentleman, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Sniff, Qaidi Band, The Rally, Mr Kabaadi, Muskurahatein and Toh Fir Aao Na. The two Hollywood releases were The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Terminator 2.

All the films have opened poorly at the box office. The first best release of this week was Sidharth Malhotra- Jacqueline Fernandez’ A Gentleman. The film opened to a 10-15% occupancy. Inspite of the film being an action and a good starrer film, it did not perform well. The collections are scary as the costs are quite high. Since Friday, today, is a national holiday, hopefully the film should pick up numbers. There has to be growth in the weekend for the film to survive.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

A Gentleman is a story of a case of mistaken identity that rocks Gaurav’s life, he stands to lose everything he has worked so hard for! What follows next is a roller-coaster ride, complete with action, romance & laughter, taking the viewers on an unpredictable and hilarious, thrill ride.

The second best release of this week was Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. The film opened to an 8-10% occupancy. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz trailer had received a good response from the audience. Besides backed with strong content, the film has been in the limelight over 48 cuts that were ordered by Censor Board. CBFC had demanded numerous cuts, most of which involved physical intimacy. This has helped to create hype around the film in a way.

Babu, the number 1 contract killer, whose reputation is at stake when a rival, Banke, comes on the scene. Having got contracts to kill the same 3 people, they decide to play a game. Whoever kills more, becomes the undefeated number 1. But unknown to them another game is being played and Babu needs to make sure he is neither a target nor a pawn.

Films like Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Qaidi Band are the regular word of mouth films. The rest of the films have performed very poor. Stay tuned to businessofcinema for more box office updates.

Watch Video: Amitabh Bachchan REACTS On Kapil Sharma Making Fun Of KBC