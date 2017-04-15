Breaking: Non Bailable Warrant Issued Against Sanjay Dutt Over Alleged Threats

479 SHARES Share Tweet

In a shocking turn of events, a non Bailable Warrant has been issued against Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Reportedly, a warrant has been issued over alleged threats to movie producer Shakil Noorani by Sanjay Dutt.

Reportedly, the case is of 2013 when Sanjay Dutt failed to complete the Noorani’s movie “Jaan Ki Baazi” in 2002 despite taking the signing amount of Rs. 50 lakh. Some reports also suggest that the actor turned up on the sets of the film for only two days. After Noorani’s complaint, an Andheri Metropolitan court had issued the warrant against Dutt in 2013.

Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association, acting on Noorani’s complaint, had directed Dutt to pay up Rs.2 crore for losses incurred. Reportedly, the producer had then also approached the Bombay High Court seeking to execute an order passed by IMPPA against Dutt.

As per media reports, Shakil Noorani had then claimed that he was receiving threat calls which were traced to Dubai and Karachi. However, Sanjay Dutt’s lawyer rubbished the reports.

More details on the issue are awaited!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt is shooting for Bhoomi that also stars Shekhar Suman and Aditi Rao Hydari. Actor Sharad Kelkar will be playing the negative lead against Dutt in the revenge drama. The film will release this year on August 4.